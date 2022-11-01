LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A chill wind blew straggling leaves around Lake George on Monday as the mountains around the lake showed some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.
A quiet day in Lake George brought out the ghouls and ghosts. On Monday evening, Malloween returned to the Aviation Mall, joining many trunk-or-treat events.
Lake George has plenty more holiday events coming – but think fewer ghouls, more elves. This winter marks the village’s second year as host to Ice Castles, a business that creates enormous, explorable sculptures out of ice. Lake George is one of five sites in the country to get an ice castle this winter.