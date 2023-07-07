Plattsburgh, NY – The City of Plattsburgh and Sunrise Rotary Club are teaming up to bring wheelchairs to the beach specifically designed for sand and bumpy terrain.

The Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club gifted the City of Plattsburgh two beach wheelchairs and a wheelchair mat to help individuals who struggle with mobility gain beach access, with the help of donations and community partners.

“I think more people like myself in wheelchairs will be able to come down here more often in the summer when we want to,” said Mark Portier.

Out of the two wheelchairs available, the ‘Debug,’ has big wheels to help maneuver in the sand and can go into shallow water.

The ‘Hippocampe’ can be self-propelled, pushed, or pulled and can go into the water and float, allowing people to get into boats are kayaks in the lake.

Each wheelchair has hand brakes and removable arm rests to help people get into the chair.

Colleen Downs is a member of Sunrise Rotary and a Systems Advocate for the North Country Center for Independence. Downs says this project is not just about making the beach more accessible, but also about bringing people together.

“It gives people an opportunity to get out. There are a lot of people who are very isolated, and so this gives an opportunity for people to get out more and just experience different things, so I think it’s really important,” said Downs.

Sunrise Rotary is also calling for more organizations to step up and continue to make the beach more accessible. The club is hoping to expand the area of the wheelchair mats and have more wheelchairs to offer.

Individuals interested in using a wheelchair can go to the lifeguard area to sign one out for a couple of hours.