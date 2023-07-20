The Plattsburgh Common Council approved a nearly $300,000 contract with an architecture firm Thursday to design improvements to five city parks.

After gathering public feedback over the last 12 months, the city has chosen U.S. Oval Park, South Platt Street Park, South Acres Park, Peter Blumette Park and Melissa Penfield Park for renovations. The work is estimated at nearly $7.3 million.

Community Development DI rector Matt Miller told the Common Council that paying for the design now would ensure that some of the projects will be built next year.

“It is not the intention of the city to construct every single one of those improvements in 2024,” Miller said. “Even those that are not — for cost considerations — we will have final designs, which will serve as the basis for either grant applications or for future requests to the council for construction funding.”

In a letter last week, the architectural firm said the cost of the final design for the expanded playground at Melissa Penfield Park “will serve as the city’s down payment to demonstrate buy-in when seeking additional funds from community members.”

That caught the attention of Ward 3 Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs.

“It’s my understanding that we could not solicit donations from the community for city projects,” Gibbs said. “If someone wants to go ahead and give us money, that’s great. But this seems to me like a direct solicitation of donation, and I don’t know what the propriety of that is.”

Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller agreed, saying the city can’t solicit donations to cover costs of its own municipal projects.

The councilors approved the contract for final designs by a 5-1 vote. Gibbs cast the lone ‘no’ vote.

The Lake City has already received at least one commitment for outside help at Penfield Park. Lake Champlain Transportation has pledged $100,000 toward the construction of a new skate park there.