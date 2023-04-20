Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh Common Council has approved using state grant money to supply the city’s police force with body cameras.

The Council voted three to two in favor using a $100,000 state grant awarded two years ago to buy the cameras. One council member abstained from the vote. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest cast the tie-breaking vote in favor.

“We do know that the members of the [police] department, the leadership of the department and the Council — they mostly are in support of the transparency that body cameras do provide,” Rosenquest said.

A citizens’ panel on police reform recommended the department employ body cameras two years ago. State officials approved the city’s application for the $100,000 grant in February.

There’s no timetable yet for buying and using the cameras.

The grant does not cover the costs of software licenses or cloud storage of the video the body cameras would capture. Those expenses will amount to $12,800 per year. The cameras are expected to last five years, and the city would have to replace them on its own.

Rosenquest said the city is leaning toward buying 23 cameras to be shared by officers.

“There needs to be some general order, some policy created, on how they’re used and how we’re respond to them internally, as well as how they’re assigned,” Rosenquest said.

Councilor Julie Baughn abstained from the vote, saying she did not have enough information. Councilor Jeff Moore voted ‘No.’

“I think this is going to cause more trouble than it solves,” Moore said. “I think we’re going to end up with more lawsuits, but that’s just my opinion.”

Plattsburgh City Police Provisional Chief Nathan York did not attend Thursday’s meeting and declined an interview request.