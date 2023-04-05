Plattsburgh, NY – North Country health care workers gathered at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital on Wednesday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to increase Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals.

The state currently reimburses hospitals 75% of the cost to treat Medicaid patients.

Hochul has proposed closing the so-called Medicaid gap by 5%. But the increase would be funded by cuts to safety net hospitals that treat patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Mary Wilsie, vice president of the 1199 Service Employees International Union North Country Branch, called Hochul’s budget “alarming” and said it would exacerbate longstanding problems with New York’s health care system.

“It’s making it very difficult for employers to have the finances to recruit and retain employees when they’re losing money everyday on just providing patient care,” said Wilsie, who was joined by workers from other North Country hospitals.

Mary Tashjin works at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, which shut down its birthing unit in March 2022.

“If the hospitals doesn’t get the money, they can’t provide the care. They can’t do the technology. They can’t pay their employees, and we need the funding in order to still continue to have a local hospital,” she said.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones told Wednesday’s gathering that he and other members of the assembly are trying to convince the governor to close the Medicaid by 10%.

“She had proposed the 5%. We’re proposing doubling that. We know we need more,” said Jones.

Jones said he and his colleagues will continue to push the, and that he believes the governor understands its importance.