Plattsburgh, NY – The city of Plattsburgh now has a website to promote community engagement and feedback on projects in the city.

The website offers gives residents information on projects such as the Margaret Street project and parks renewal project, and allows those who may not be able to attend public meetings, which typically happen in the evening, to provide feedback for the first time.

“If we shift, not all of our community engagement efforts, but a lot of it to the online sphere, we’re able to meet the needs of our residents and bring more people into the conversation because we’re meeting people where they’re at,” said Courtney Meisenheimer, Public Engagement Coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh.

The website is not limited to city residents; anyone who works or plays downtown can sign up and get updates from the website.

City officials said the parks renewal project master plan is already on the website and they are currently looking for input from residents on the plan.

Those who sign up will receive notifications either by email or text for any information that is posted on the website.