A Plattsburgh man accused of throwing a man off the AuSable Chasm Bridge in March pleaded not guilty in an Essex County courtroom Tuesday.

Michael Rougeau is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Kenneth “Kasey” Darrah of Keeseville. Rougeau and another man, Michael Nastasia, are accused of throwing Darrah off the Ausable Chasm Bridge.

Rougeau also faces charges of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His trial is set for March 4, 2024.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Darrah’s family described him as a happy-go-lucky person who enjoyed life and never hurt anybody. They said he didn’t deserve to die, and hopes Rougeau and Nastasia spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Rougeau was remanded back to Essex County Jail, where he’s been since his arrest last March.

Nastasia will be arraigned at a later date.