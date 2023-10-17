PLATTBURGH, NY. – Plattsburgh city officials have planned a ribbon cutting ceremony that will mark the end of the Margaret Street construction project.

With the project ending, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the community will gather October 28 for a collective sigh of relief. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. near the corner of Margaret and Protection Avenue. The event coincides with the city’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat.

“This event is also a huge thank you and acknowledgement of the many business owners and residents who weathered this project,” Rosenquest said. “We realize how difficult it was to go into the unknown.”

The Margaret Street project, which began in April, replaced water and sewer pipes that date back to the late 1800’s.

