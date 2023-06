City of Plattsburgh police say a man who appeared to have a gun robbed Yando’s Big M supermarket in the Skyway Plaza on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation of the armed robbery, which occurred around 8 p.,., is in its early stages.

Anyone who was driving near the Maplefield’s on US Avenue around that time and noticed a man loitering in the area is asked to call 518-563-3411.