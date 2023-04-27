Plattsburgh, NY – Construction of the Saranac Riverwalk, a $1.6 million project funded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s (DRI) Streetscape Improvements & Riverfront Access grant, is set to begin on May 1st.

The Riverwalk will stretch along the western bank of the Saranac River between Bridge Street and Broad Street, ending at the intersection of Durkee Street and Broad Street, according to an announcement from the City of Plattsburgh.

The project is expected to be completed by late September 2023 and will include a 10-foot wide path, overlooks, brighter lighting, and landscaping.

The Riverwalk is part of a larger initiative to improve access to the downtown waterfront and enhance the city’s trail network.

“Building off of the momentum of the millions invested through the DRI, improved access to our downtown waterfront will continue to enhance and transform our downtown. This is a much needed project that continues to improve our waterfront,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest in a statement.

Upon completion, $6 million of the $10 million in total funding awarded to the City will have been expended on various downtown projects.