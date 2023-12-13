Casella Waste Systems has pledged $100,000 to the Plattsburgh YMCA’s campaign to raise $13 million for a new state-of-the-art facility.

The YMCA is set to take over the former Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital wellness center on New York Road.

“We are honored that Casella is supporting our vision to transform health and wellness in the North Country,” said the Plattsburgh YMCA CEO Justin Ihne. “Casella has always been involved in our community in so many ways, we are humbled by their continued partnership with the YMCA.”

No date has been set for the new facility’s opening.