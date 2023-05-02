

Plattsburgh, NY – In celebration of Earth Day, the city of Plattsburgh organized a community-wide clean-up event known as Green Up Day, where volunteers gathered on Saturday to pick up trash.

“This cleanup is very important to me because it’s an act of solidarity in our community for us to all come together and show that we care about our environment and we care about keeping our community clean. Anybody can go out on any day and clean up the community, but there is something important and something special about everybody coming out and doing it together,” said Courtney Meisenheimer, Green Up organizer.

Volunteers spent the morning collecting trash from streets and parks around Plattsburgh.

Kevin Fontenot from North Country Alliance Church said, “I think we are all residents here and we need to make sure that we are not just living here and expecting others to do the work. We need to get out into the community and make sure that we are all doing our part in it.”

Trash bags, gloves, organic waste bags, and grabbers were handed out to pick up trash in the city.

Green Up volunteers were able to exchange their trash for ice cream at City Hall before enjoying additional activities such as an open mic and book reading at Trinity Park.

“I hope this Earth Day people begin to pay attention, the whole world is falling apart. The methane and the carbon dioxide, the storms, the hurricanes, floods, droughts, it’s all our doing now and we have to correct it before we are gone…I mean gone gone,” said Mona White, from Point Au Roche Nature Center.