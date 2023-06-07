Gouverneur, NY – An inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility was killed on Tuesday due to an altercation with their cellmate, according to the New York State Police.

Police were called to the prison late Monday night following reports of an unresponsive inmate.

Troopers arrived and found Luigi Cappellino, 26, unresponsive in his cell. Cappellino was transported to Gouverneur Hospital by the Gouverneur Rescue Squad and was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was performed and determined the manner of death was a homicide and Cappellino died of strangulation.

Cappellino’s cellmate, Wilfredo Noe, 48, remains in custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as an investigation into the altercation continues.