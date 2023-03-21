NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Douglas Deeb, 64, was arrested following an investigation into a report that he was in a 3-year sexual relationship with a child. According to the Town of North Greenbush Police, the victim was 11 years old when the unlawful conduct began and continued until last week when it was reported on March 16.

Deeb was located at a homeless shelter in Schenectady and taken into custody. Police say his family hails from the Schenectady/Amsterdam area, where it is most likely other possible victims would be from.

He was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Abuse, Course of Sexual Conduct, and Criminal Sexual Act. Deeb was arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail and could face 25 years to life if convicted.