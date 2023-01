A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek.

New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Bouyea was transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death.