HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile following a reported burglary at Calamity Janes Firearms and Fine Shoes early Monday morning. The juvenile will be petitioned/arraigned in Washington County Family Court at a later date.

Police say a burglar alarm at the store went off around 1:52 a.m. Responding units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hudson Falls Police Department observed the suspect fleeing on foot.

Police caught the suspect on Feeder Street. Investigations determined that the suspect forced their way into the store by breaking a front window. Police say there were several broken display cases. Fourteen handguns and various boxes of ammunition were recovered. Investigations into the burglary are ongoing.