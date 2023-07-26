Peru, NY – Late Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. a UTV accident occurred on Rod and Gun Club Road in Peru, leaving one person dead and two others injured, according to New York State Police.

Investigators say the accident involved three individuals and a 7-year-old passenger traveling westbound.

Leon J. Clairmont, 63, of Dannemora, was operating a Suzuki Quad runner ATV, while Lawrence J. Herdman, 32, of Peru, was driving an orange Maverick trail UTV. Bobby D. Powell, 39, of Plattsburgh, NY, was operating a Big Bear 4×4 with a young passenger.

Police say Clairmont was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Powell and the 7-year-old passenger were both ejected from the 4×4 during the collision, resulting in various injuries.

They were immediately transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for medical attention.

Investigators say Powell suffered head and facial injuries, while the young passenger endured shoulder pain and minor abrasions. As of the latest update, both individuals are in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working to determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic accident.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as new information is provided.