ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– The federal government is poised to establish national primary drinking water regulations for contaminates that may cause health problems.

Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group said proposed rules for the national PFAS Strategic Roadmap are expected any day. A final rule is expected next fall.

Earlier this month, New York’s Department of Health announced it will issue proposed regulations for 23 additional emerging contaminates as well as new standards for testing, reporting and public notification. A public review and comment period is currently taking place.

Benesh said progress on PFA regulation has been made over the past year, but more needs to be done, especially by the Food and Drug Administration.

“In particular, the FDA has stubbornly refused to end the use of PFS in food and in cosmetics, though fortunately states have really stepped in to fill the regulatory gap the FDA has left by not acting on food or cosmetics,” said Benesh.

In New York State, legislation has been introduced to prohibit the sale of any cosmetic or personal care product containing PFAS substances. It will be reintroduced in the next legislative session.