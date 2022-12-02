ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — E-ZPass fees could be going up in New York.

The New York State Thruway Authority will propose an increase in toll rates at its Monday board meeting. The increase would be partly used to cover costs associated with Tolls by Mail.

If passed, rates for E-ZPass holders would go up by 5 percent and take effect January 1, 2024. Tolls by Mail for non-E-ZPass vehicles would increase 75% percent.

“This is a responsible financial plan to ensure the Authority will meet its growing capital and infrastructure needs for a system that is approaching 70 years in age,” the authority said in a statement, adding that New Yorkers haven’t seen a toll increase since 2010 and New York’s 5- cents-per-mile rate is lower than the New Jersey Turnpike where it’s 11 cents per mile and Pennsylvania Turnpike, where it’s 14 cents per mile.

Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, however, said the increase is unnecessary. He has introduced that places a two-year moratorium on fee increases.

“Clearly the Thruway authority is out of touch with reality, out of touch with the times that we’re living in,” he said.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt also opposes the hike in fees.

“Rather than rein in spending the way most families are doing, unelected bureaucrats appointed by the Governor are moving to siphon more money away from the public and into their own hands,” he said.

The proposal will be followed by public hearings, a public comment period and a final decision by the end of next year.