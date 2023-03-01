Canadian Pacific operates the main freight rail line, running from Saratoga to Rouses Point, and is confident in their safety practices, even with the growing concern for railroad safety.

The derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio brought to light the potential dangers with taking shortcuts on railway systems.

“We continually strive to make the transportation of hazardous materials and other goods as safe as possible, meeting or exceeding applicable regulations and industry standards. Canadian Pacific has led the industry with the lowest train accident frequency rate in North America for 17 straight years,” said a Canadian Pacific spokesperson.

A local student and self proclaimed train super-fan, Harrison Smith, regularly watches the tracks and takes videos of passerby trains. Smith writes for the Bridgeline Historical Society’s monthly publication and runs a Youtube Channel called “North Country Trains.”

“On any given day out here, you’ll see multiple maintainers checking the track, the crossings, the signals, and everything that keeps the railroad running. You’ll have more people maintaining the track than people running the trains,” said Smith.

Leaders in New York are pushing for the railroad industry to increase safety practices.

“I love photographing trains, but railroad safety is something that’s very important for everyone. It’s an important topic for me and I’ve spent a lot of time researching, and I think a big one is treating the rail workers right and having enough of them,” said Smith.

Safer tank cars for transporting hazardous material and increasing the use of electrically controlled brakes are a couple of the safety precautions New York state officials are pushing for.

Smith said he wants to see this rail line used more in the future for both freight and passenger carriage, and also hopes to see the Plattsburgh Amtrak station open soon.