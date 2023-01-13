Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the thirteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. George Santos has been under fire to resign over fabrications he made during his run for Congress, and now a copy of his resume shows some of those false claims.

In the resume, Santos claims to have graduated summa cum laude from Baruch College with a a degree in finance and economic. He claimed to have a 3.9 GPA. and was in the “Top 1%” of his class.

The resume also includes Santos’ claim that he earned an MBA from New York University. But he has since admitted to the New York Post that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning.”

A copy of page one of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News) A copy of page two of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News)

The resume also claims Santos worked at Citi Group and Goldman Sachs. He did not work for Citi Group and was never employed by Goldman Sachs, though he claimed there was “2X revenue growth” during his made-up time at the company.

Santos has since admitted to lying about working for those companies, telling the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

Santos is facing a potential investigation by the House Ethics Committee over the false statements he’s made. The representative has been pressured to resign because of the lies, but has refused to step down.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I will NOT resign!”