North Country officials are supporting the fight against breast cancer by joining the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser in Plattsburgh.

Nationwide, the event has raised more than $40 million since its inception. Locally, this year’s top fundraiser is Ben Bradford, a sales consultant at Della Honda, who raised over $4,000 for the campaign.

The local chapter of the American Cancer Society raised over $55,000, well over their $40,000 goal.

“It’s huge to raise this money,” Bradford said, “but I did it because Joan Sterling from the American Cancer Society just called me one day and said ‘Please,’ and that was 3 years ago.

Sterling, senior community development director for the American Cancer Society, said she reached out to 20 “good men” to ask them to join up.

“I asked if they had a passion for raising money for breast cancer, and they all said yes,” she said.

Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and Assemblyman Billy Jones offered themselves up as a prize by dressing in pink gorilla and flamingo costumes to wave at traffic on Route 3.

“This is a great public service to highlight the American Cancer Society and their fundraising efforts for the month,” Rosenquest said. “We volunteered for this, just to bring awareness and to support community effort on this great fundraising event and you know, it’s all fun, we don’t always take things seriously, so here we are.

After he got out of the pink gorilla costume, Jones said helping out anyway possible is the least he can do.

“It’s great to give back to the community in my small way of doing that for a great cause, I mean these guys raise a ton of money,” he said “We really have to think about what it’s for, and it’s for helping people, and helping cure this awful, dreaded cancer.”