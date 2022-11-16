ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a Watervliet man who pleaded guilty to three counts of driving while intoxicated to three to nine years in prison.

Officials said Brandon McKinley drove while under the influence in Watervliet in May, June and July while his license was suspended or revoked and without an ignition interlock device.

In addition to his prison term, the 42-year-old McKinley must attend a Victim Impact Panel, surrender his drivers license and pay a $2,000 fine.