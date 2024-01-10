If you’ve resolved to quit smoking in 2024, a new report might provide incentive

The average smoker in New York spends thousand per year to feed the habit, more than smokers in any other state, according to a report from the consumer site WalletHub. The average a pack-a-day smoker in New York spends $4,705 per year in out-of-pocket costs.

But the report went deeper, calculating the true cost of smoking by factoring in the potential financial losses over a lifetime. For New Yorkers who smoke, the biggest cost is the loss of financial opportunity cost, or “how much the average person loses by smoking away their money instead of investing it.”

Spending $226,000 on cigarettes in New York over a lifetime will cut your retirement budget by $4 million, according to the report, which compared spending on tobacco to investing the money in the S&P 500 instead.

The healthcare costs associated with tobacco come to about $5,733 a year for the average New York smoker. That adds up to $275,187 over a lifetime.

Out-of-pocket and healthcare costs for New York smokers adds up to more than $10,000 per year, and more than $500,000 over a lifetime, the report estimated.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the U.S. Here are some tips on to how quit: