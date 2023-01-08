Officials in Lake Placid have announced parking restrictions and road closures for the the FISA World University, which begin this week.

Vehicle access to downtown Lake Placid will be restricted during the 11-day festival, beghinning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. January 23.

Parking and traffic will be prohibited on Olympic Drive and Hayes Street; lower Marcy Road where it intersects with Main Street; and Main Street from Cummings Road to Parkside Drive.

Parking and shuttle service will be available at several locations: Lake Placid Marina Lake Placid golf course, where the shuttles will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is also available at the horse show grounds, where shuttles will run 24 hours a day.

Click here for a map of the closures and answers to frequently asked questions.

Main Street near the Grand Adirondack Hotel will be one-way only between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. for delivery trucks and people with parking passes. No parking will be allowed at the River lot at Whiteface Mountain to avoid congestion at the Base Lodge.

The city has issued more than 400 parking passes to Main Street employees, tenants, and business owners, which likely exceeds the number of spots. Parking passes will allow access to Main Street between Mirror Lake Drive and Cummings Road, and from Parkside Drive to the southern entrance of the Grand Adirondack Hotel.