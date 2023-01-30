ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, Rochester police said.

Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle theft in progress. Four teenagers — aged 13, 14, 15, and 15 — were found on scene in an already-stolen Hyundai Elantra. Officers said they were attempting to steal a Hyundai Tuscon.

Police said that as officers responded, the driver of the Elantra attempted to flee, crashing into several parked cars. No injuries were reported, according to officers, and all four suspects were safely detained after a short foot chase.

The four teens are all male city residents. The investigation is ongoing.

Location