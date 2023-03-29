A Rutland County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a November 2022 shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs.

In an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Vito Caselnova faces a half-dozen charges, including second-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a sensitive location and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Caselnova is accused of shooting Alexander Colon of Utica outside a bar on November 20.

Police say Caselnova, who was off-duty at the time, got into a barroom argument with a group of three people from Utica. After the fight spilled onto the street, Caselnova showed his weapon and the Utica man drew his, which was when gunfire broke out, police said.

Body camera video released by the city showed officers running toward the sound of the gunshots with their pistols drawn, one screaming “drop the gun!” When Caselnova, who was not in uniform, didn’t drop his weapon, Saratoga Springs officers opened fire.

Caslenova was shot 10 times by officers, including once in the chest. His girlfriend’s arm was grazed by a bullet.

The incident was the first time in 26 years that a police officer in Saratoga Springs fired a weapon at someone, police officials said.

The Associated Press, WUTR and WTEN contributed to this report.