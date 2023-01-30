The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is set to begin this weekend. Crews are working hard to get a carnival staple, the ice palace, ready for the beginning of the festival.

An unusually warm January meant construction of this years ice palace couldn’t start until the week before the festival is set to begin. Officials are confident the palace will be done in time for everyone to enjoy.

“We are making up time, that is correct, normally we would’ve started this at least a week ago,” said the Vice Chair of the Winter Carnival Committee, Rob Russell.

The carnival committee says they have been working around the clock to be ready in time.

“We are going to work on doing double shifts, this is the morning shift that’s just finishing up. We’ll be meeting up again at 4 o’clock and do a night shift, and we’re going to get it done by Friday afternoon at the latest,” said Russell.

The carnival runs for ten days, and has a theme of ‘Roman Around Carnival’. It will include fireworks, with one of the biggest highlights being the Ice Palace.