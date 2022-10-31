A Paul Smith’s College researcher will be traveling to Antarctica to support the McMurdo Dry Valleys long-term ecological research project.

Lija Treibergs, a research associate at the college’s Adirondack Watershed Institute, says the work will help further understanding of the Earth’s ecosystem. The Adirondack Watershed Institute focus on studying and observing the effects of environmental stressors on Adirondack waterways.

The McMurdo station in Antarctica is one of 28 long-term ecological research projects across with the goal of studying how ecosystems change over time/

“I’ll actually be working on lakes in the dry valleys that are permanently covered in ice,” she said. “So the work that I’ll be doing down there looks very similar to the work that I do in the Adirondacks in the winter, sampling the lakes through holes in the ice, and then measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of the water column under the ice.”

Treibergs said collecting the data is important to monitor changes that have occured and prepare for future changes to the system.

“That lets us make a decision on how we as humans want to behave now so that we can be better citizens and prepare to deal with those changes that might come,” said Treibergs, who is making her second trip to Antarctica.

“I’m very excited to go, I feel very lucky to have this opportunity and I’m excited to share it with my community here and especially Paul Smiths students,” she said.

Treibergs will make a presentation about her research later this week at the Joan Weill Adirondack Library on Paul Smith’s campus. for the public to learn more about her research and for more information about her research you can go to adkwatershed.org