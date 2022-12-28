LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In February, every weekend in Lake George is an adventure. The Lake George Winter Carnival is coming to the water once again in 2023, with four weekends of food, fun and festivities on the (hopefully) frozen face of Lake George.
This week, the full schedule was released for the 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival. Note that items on the schedule often change, due to scheduling conflicts, weather issues and other factors. The carnival is typically expected to bring as many as 50,000 visitors to the community over the course of four weekends.
Find out what’s in store at this year’s winter carnival. Schedule updates will be posted on the carnival Facebook page.
Weekend 1: Saturday, Feb. 4
- Opening ceremonies
- Noon
- Commencement at MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park
- 518 Jeepin’ Duck Hunt
- Info TBA
- Chili cook-off
- 12:30 p.m.
- First of four weekend-specific cookoffs; try different offerings and vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- $10 admission, available in advance online
- Outhouse races
- 1 p.m.
- Annual outhouse race for $2,000 in prizes; 9:30 a.m. day-of registration at The Lagoon
- Races are held at Battlefield Park
- Call The Lagoon at (518) 685-5009 for ticket information
- Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Family craft
- Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park
- Cash admission
- Lake George Winter Carnival annual parade
- 4 p.m.
- Annual parade along Canada Street, ending at Amherst Street
- Downtown Lake George
- S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park
- 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out
- Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village
Weekend 1: Sunday, Feb. 5
- Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic
- 12:30 p.m.
- Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- “Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?”
- 1 p.m.
- Learn to make a cupcake
- Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.
- Women’s skillet toss
- 3:30 p.m.
- Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
- Warm-up keg toss
- 4 p.m.
- Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
Weekend 1: Both days
- Bonfire on the beach
- All-day
- Shepard Park Beach
- The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to town
- Noon – 5 p.m.
- The famous hot-dog-shaped Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to “relish” the Lake George Winter Carnival, stopping for pictures and joining the carnival parade
- Cornhole games
- Noon
- Free games of cornhole with friends
- Location TBA
- Kids’ activities
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Arts, crafts and games for children
- Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott
- Pony rides
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Shepard Park
- Cash fee
- Lake George Dog’s Got Talent
- 2 p.m.
- Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites
- Hosted at The Dog Cabin
- Polar Plunge
- 3 p.m.
- Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach
- Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach
Weekend 2: Saturday, Feb. 11
- ATV Poker Run
- 9 a.m.
- Location TBA
- Sanctioned car races on the ice
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Watch all-day races for the flag, organized by Lake George Lanes & Games
- Hosted on Lake George, and may be subject to change depending on ice conditions
- BBQ cook-off
- 12:30 p.m.
- BBQ cook-off between local restaurants; taste them all, vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Ticket purchase required; tickets can be bought in advance online
- Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Family craft
- Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park
- Cash admission
- S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park
- 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out
- Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village
Weekend 2: Sunday, Feb. 12
- Sanctioned car races
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Watch all-day races for the flag, organized by Lake George Lanes & Games
- Hosted on Lake George, and may be subject to change depending on ice conditions
- Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic
- 12:30 p.m.
- Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- “Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?”
- 1 p.m.
- Learn to make a cupcake
- Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.
- ‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest
- 3-4 p.m.
- Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow
- Sign up at Shepard Park info booth
- Cash admission
- Women’s skillet toss
- 3:30 p.m.
- Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
- Warm-up keg toss
- 4 p.m.
- Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
Weekend 2: Both days
- Bonfire on the beach
- All-day
- Shepard Park Beach
- Cornhole games
- Noon
- Free games of cornhole with friends
- Location TBA
- Kids’ activities
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Arts, crafts and games for children
- Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott
- Pony rides
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Shepard Park
- Cash fee
- Lake George Dog’s Got Talent
- 2 p.m.
- Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites
- Hosted at The Dog Cabin
- Polar Plunge
- 3 p.m.
- Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach
- Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach
Weekend 3: Saturday, Feb. 18
- NYS AMA-sanctioned motorcycle and ATV races
- Noon
- Sanctioned races on Lake George
- Ice-dependent; may change depending on conditions
- Chowder cook-off
- 12:30 p.m.
- Cook-off between local restaurants; taste them all and vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Cash admission, tickets can be purchased in advance
- Outhouse races on the ice
- 1 p.m.
- Outhouse races on Lake George, weather permitting; $2,000 in cash prizes
- Weather-dependant may change based on conditions
- Registration 9:30 a.m. at The Lagoon
- Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Family craft
- Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park
- Cash admission
- S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park
- 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out
- Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village
Weekend 3: Sunday, Feb. 19
- NYS AMA Sanctioned Motorcycle and ATV races
- Noon
- Races on the ice of Lake George
- Hosted on Lake George, and may be subject to change depending on ice conditions
- Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic
- Noon
- Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- “Glacier” golf tournament
- 12:30 p.m.
- Six-hole golf tournament on the ice in front of Shepard Park, with teams of 2 or 4 competing for prizes
- Hosted on the ice in front of Shepard Park Beach, weather permitting
- Free event, sign up at The Lagoon
- “Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?”
- 1 p.m.
- Learn to make a cupcake
- Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.
- ‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest
- 3-4 p.m.
- Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow
- Sign up at Shepard Park info booth
- Cash admission
- Women’s skillet toss
- 3:30 p.m.
- Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
- Warm-up keg toss
- 4 p.m.
- Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
Weekend 3: Both days
- Bonfire on the beach
- All-day
- Shepard Park Beach
- Cornhole games
- Noon
- Free games of cornhole with friends
- Location TBA
- Kids’ activities
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Arts, crafts and games for children
- Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott
- Pony rides
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Shepard Park
- Cash fee
- Lake George Dog’s Got Talent
- 2 p.m.
- Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites
- Hosted at The Dog Cabin
- Polar Plunge
- 3 p.m.
- Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach
- Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach
Weekend 4: Saturday, Feb. 25
- ATV Poker Run
- 9 a.m.
- Location and details TBA
- Chicken wing cook-off
- 12:30 p.m.
- Local restaurants compete one final time, to see who can toss the best chicken wings in Lake George; try them all, vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online
- Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Family craft
- Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park
- Cash admission
- S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park
- 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out
- Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village
Weekend 4: Sunday, Dec. 26
- Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic
- Noon
- Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
- ‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest
- 3-4 p.m.
- Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow
- Sign up at Shepard Park info booth
- Cash admission
- Women’s skillet toss
- 3:30 p.m.
- Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
- Warm-up keg toss
- 4 p.m.
- Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner
- Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate
Weekend 4: Both days
- Bonfire on the beach
- All-day
- Shepard Park Beach
- Cornhole games
- Noon
- Free games of cornhole with friends
- Location TBA
- Kids’ activities
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Arts, crafts and games for children
- Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott
- Pony rides
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Shepard Park
- Cash fee
- Lake George Dog’s Got Talent
- 2 p.m.
- Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites
- Hosted at The Dog Cabin
- Polar Plunge
- 3 p.m.
- Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach
- Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach
Throughout the carnival, horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides will be offered up and down Canada Street for a cash fee. Rides are limited. Call (518) 321-5539 for further info.
The Lake George Winter Carnival coincides with other ways that Lake George embraces winter fun. This year, Ice Castles Lake George makes its return, and Lake George Winterfest is back for another season of deals.