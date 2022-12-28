LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In February, every weekend in Lake George is an adventure. The Lake George Winter Carnival is coming to the water once again in 2023, with four weekends of food, fun and festivities on the (hopefully) frozen face of Lake George.

This week, the full schedule was released for the 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival. Note that items on the schedule often change, due to scheduling conflicts, weather issues and other factors. The carnival is typically expected to bring as many as 50,000 visitors to the community over the course of four weekends.

Find out what’s in store at this year’s winter carnival. Schedule updates will be posted on the carnival Facebook page.

Weekend 1: Saturday, Feb. 4

Opening ceremonies Noon Commencement at MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park

518 Jeepin’ Duck Hunt Info TBA

Chili cook-off 12:30 p.m. First of four weekend-specific cookoffs; try different offerings and vote for your favorite Shepard Park Amphitheater $10 admission, available in advance online

Outhouse races 1 p.m. Annual outhouse race for $2,000 in prizes; 9:30 a.m. day-of registration at The Lagoon Races are held at Battlefield Park Call The Lagoon at (518) 685-5009 for ticket information

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts 2-4 p.m. Family craft Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park Cash admission

Lake George Winter Carnival annual parade 4 p.m. Annual parade along Canada Street, ending at Amherst Street Downtown Lake George

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks 7 p.m. Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village



Weekend 1: Sunday, Feb. 5

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic 12:30 p.m. Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke Shepard Park Amphitheater

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?” 1 p.m. Learn to make a cupcake Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.

Women’s skillet toss 3:30 p.m. Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss 4 p.m. Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate



Weekend 1: Both days

Bonfire on the beach All-day Shepard Park Beach

The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to town Noon – 5 p.m. The famous hot-dog-shaped Oscar Meyer Weinermobile comes to “relish” the Lake George Winter Carnival, stopping for pictures and joining the carnival parade

Cornhole games Noon Free games of cornhole with friends Location TBA

Kids’ activities Noon – 3 p.m. Arts, crafts and games for children Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides Noon – 3 p.m. Shepard Park Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent 2 p.m. Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge 3 p.m. Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach



Weekend 2: Saturday, Feb. 11

ATV Poker Run 9 a.m. Location TBA

Sanctioned car races on the ice 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Watch all-day races for the flag, organized by Lake George Lanes & Games Hosted on Lake George, and may be subject to change depending on ice conditions

BBQ cook-off 12:30 p.m. BBQ cook-off between local restaurants; taste them all, vote for your favorite Shepard Park Amphitheater Ticket purchase required; tickets can be bought in advance online

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts 2-4 p.m. Family craft Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park Cash admission

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks 7 p.m. Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village



Weekend 2: Sunday, Feb. 12

Sanctioned car races 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Watch all-day races for the flag, organized by Lake George Lanes & Games Hosted on Lake George, and may be subject to change depending on ice conditions

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic 12:30 p.m. Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke Shepard Park Amphitheater

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?” 1 p.m. Learn to make a cupcake Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.

‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest 3-4 p.m. Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow Sign up at Shepard Park info booth Cash admission

Women’s skillet toss 3:30 p.m. Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss 4 p.m. Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate



Weekend 2: Both days

Bonfire on the beach All-day Shepard Park Beach

Cornhole games Noon Free games of cornhole with friends Location TBA

Kids’ activities Noon – 3 p.m. Arts, crafts and games for children Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides Noon – 3 p.m. Shepard Park Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent 2 p.m. Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge 3 p.m. Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach



Weekend 3: Saturday, Feb. 18

NYS AMA-sanctioned motorcycle and ATV races Noon Sanctioned races on Lake George Ice-dependent; may change depending on conditions

Chowder cook-off 12:30 p.m. Cook-off between local restaurants; taste them all and vote for your favorite Shepard Park Amphitheater Cash admission, tickets can be purchased in advance

Outhouse races on the ice 1 p.m. Outhouse races on Lake George, weather permitting; $2,000 in cash prizes Weather-dependant may change based on conditions Registration 9:30 a.m. at The Lagoon

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts 2-4 p.m. Family craft Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park Cash admission

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks 7 p.m. Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village



Weekend 3: Sunday, Feb. 19

NYS AMA Sanctioned Motorcycle and ATV races Noon Races on the ice of Lake George Hosted on Lake George, and may be subject to change depending on ice conditions

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic Noon Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke Shepard Park Amphitheater

“Glacier” golf tournament 12:30 p.m. Six-hole golf tournament on the ice in front of Shepard Park, with teams of 2 or 4 competing for prizes Hosted on the ice in front of Shepard Park Beach, weather permitting Free event, sign up at The Lagoon

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?” 1 p.m. Learn to make a cupcake Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.

‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest 3-4 p.m. Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow Sign up at Shepard Park info booth Cash admission

Women’s skillet toss 3:30 p.m. Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss 4 p.m. Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate



Weekend 3: Both days

Bonfire on the beach All-day Shepard Park Beach

Cornhole games Noon Free games of cornhole with friends Location TBA

Kids’ activities Noon – 3 p.m. Arts, crafts and games for children Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides Noon – 3 p.m. Shepard Park Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent 2 p.m. Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge 3 p.m. Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach



Weekend 4: Saturday, Feb. 25

ATV Poker Run 9 a.m. Location and details TBA

Chicken wing cook-off 12:30 p.m. Local restaurants compete one final time, to see who can toss the best chicken wings in Lake George; try them all, vote for your favorite Shepard Park Amphitheater Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts 2-4 p.m. Family craft Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park Cash admission

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks 7 p.m. Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village



Weekend 4: Sunday, Dec. 26

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic Noon Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke Shepard Park Amphitheater

‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest 3-4 p.m. Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow Sign up at Shepard Park info booth Cash admission

Women’s skillet toss 3:30 p.m. Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss 4 p.m. Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate



Weekend 4: Both days

Bonfire on the beach All-day Shepard Park Beach

Cornhole games Noon Free games of cornhole with friends Location TBA

Kids’ activities Noon – 3 p.m. Arts, crafts and games for children Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides Noon – 3 p.m. Shepard Park Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent 2 p.m. Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge 3 p.m. Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach



Throughout the carnival, horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides will be offered up and down Canada Street for a cash fee. Rides are limited. Call (518) 321-5539 for further info.

The Lake George Winter Carnival coincides with other ways that Lake George embraces winter fun. This year, Ice Castles Lake George makes its return, and Lake George Winterfest is back for another season of deals.