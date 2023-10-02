-Moreau Lake State Park is closed until further notice while law enforcement continues the search for a 9-year-old Saratoga County girl reported missing Saturday night while camping with her family.

Police said the circumstances of Charlotte Sena’s disappearance suggests she may have been abducted and is in imminent danger.

Sena, a fourth-grader from Greenfield, was riding her bike with friends and decided to take one more loop by herself around 6:15 p.m., authorities said. After about 15 minutes, she had not yet returned. She was reported missing by her parents about 6:47 p.m.

An AMBER alert was activated Sunday morning for Sena and a New York State Police command post was established at the state park, with over 100 personnel deployed in the search.

In their statement, the park officials asked the public to “be respectful of our current situation. Please do not come to the park… Leave all the searching to the professionals.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to keep the public updated on the search.

“I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter,” the governor said. “She’s all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

Anyone with information should call (518)457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.