Plattsburgh, NY – Aiming to equip parents and guardians with essential tools to raise children in today’s media-saturated environment, Olive Ridleys in Plattsburgh hosted the “Raising Resilient Kids” workshops and presentations on Thursday.

Community members gathered to participate in the event and gain valuable insights on navigating the challenges of raising children in a hyper-sensitive media world.

The workshops were hosted by SUNY Plattsburgh’s ‘Shine On!’. Their hope is to ensure self-esteem and confidence to young children while providing advice to parents and guardians.

“We recognize that we’re not parents ourselves. But it’s a really hard challenge to raise children. So we’re there to help them with these steps,” said Shine On! Committee Chair, Taylor Edgar.

SUNY Plattsburgh digital media professor Bridget Haina was one of the presenters, hoping to raise awareness of the lack of proper media literacy among young people, which has resulted in mental health challenges.

“What’s been really difficult is we just haven’t had a lot of societal conversations about that. What does it really mean to raise kids with all of this technology? What is safe and good? And how to manage those peer demands,” said Haina.

Another presenters’ goal is to help parents ensure proper eating habits for their kids and not get overly consumed by the misrepresentation of body images in the media.

“My biggest goal is to really help parents. Help their children develop a really positive relationship with food. We want to prevent sort of the culture around eating disorders and disordered eating patterns from an early age,” said SUNY Plattsburgh dietician Sarah Yandow.

However, the main hope from shine on is parents and guardians can take all of the information from the workshops and bring it home to their kids and make a healthy relationship with the media and themselves .

“Having more conversations, watching media with them and talking about it and not just letting it be this passive thing they do independently. Instead, just be more engaged with the media and your kids,” said Haina.