Saranac Lake held a workshop on short-term rentals Monday as the village continues is try to find a balance between tourism and the needs of residents.

The issue of STRs has been much-discussed for more than three years, and residents came ready to weigh in.

“In the village’s comprehensive plan, maintaining neighborhood integrity was stated as the number one priority in most of the neighborhoods throughout the village,” said long-time resident Melinda Little. “If the village doesn’t look at placing a cap on STR’s in residential neighborhoods, the results will be devastating, and our neighborhoods will be gone.”

Saranac Lake Mayor Jimmy Williams said creating a cap on the number of short-term rentals would be nearly impossible due to the lack of available data; he wants to allow current rental owners to apply for a permit before a cap is created.

“If we allow people who are currently operating to go and get a permit, we will know what we have. Otherwise, we can guess,” he said. “There’s really no way to know what we’re currently dealing with until we have those permits, at that time, we’ll have a number, a concrete number.”

In the current draft law, pre-existing short-term rental owners must provide proof of what they have before the law is finalized. “Not knowing the date that any law will be adopted, I am concerned that this may create a surge of new STR’s that will then automatically be included as a pre-existing STR,” another resident said to the board.

Someone else was worried about noise and privacy. “This summer, I felt like I lived across the street from a motel, rather than in a residential neighborhood. People in cars came and went at all hours, with more frequency than long-term renters did,” they said.

Other issues brought to the board included potential zoning of STRs, vacancy rates and whether people who live outside of the village can operate rental units inside the village. Following the hour-long workshop, the board held a private discussion on potential changes to the law.