ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sold-out John Mellencamp concert at the Palace Theatre in Albany has been canceled, one day before the scheduled performance.

The Palace made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday morning. “Refunds will be available at point of purchase,” read the post.

The same note was posted on both Mellencamp’s Facebook and Twitter pages. No reason for the cancellation was provided.

Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person Tour” began on February 5 in Bloomington, Indiana, and is scheduled to end on June 24 in South Bend, Indiana. In April, Mellencamp’s Milwaukee concerts were rescheduled for June due to illness.