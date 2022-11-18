SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow has arrived in New York, and ski resorts are marking the occasion with plans to open this weekend before the Thanksgiving.

Whiteface Mountain

Whiteface Mountain will be open on Saturday and Sunday. Lift tickets are available at a special rate for opening weekend and their Snow Report says the Face Lift will begin loading at 9 a.m. and the Summit Quad at 10 a.m.

Whiteface says they currently have snow blowing on Paron’s Run, The Follies, Excelsior, Summit Express, Broadway, Boreen and Brookside and they hope to have them all open on Saturday.

The mountain will close down again on Monday, November 21, but is set to reopen daily on Friday, November 25.

Whiteface would like to remind skiers and snowboarders that during early season, snow can include some bare areas and thin cover, so it is important to remain cautious.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.

Gore Mountain

Gore Mountain will be open from Friday to Sunday.

The Adirondack Express Quad will start loading skiers and snowboarders at 9 a.m.

Gore says four trails are set to be open, including Saddle Area with portions of Sunway, Quicksilver, 3b, and Jamboree.

The trails are for skiers with intermediate and advanced abilities and there may be walking from the trail to the lift in the Base Area.

Five inches of heavy snowfall was received earlier in the week and snowguns have also been blasting on the ski trails Topridge, Showcase, Ruby Run, Wild Air, and Pot Luck.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.

Belleayre Mountain

Belleayre Mountain will open Lift #8 for the season from Friday through Sunday

Starting with only expert terrain open for the early season, ski trails Upper & Lower Algonquin, Route 9, and The Crossing will be groomed and ready to go.

Belleayre says the gondola will be running for upload and download only to the Discovery Lodge base area. They hope to have more terrain opening throughout the weekend as they finish some trail maintenance.

They will close Monday and reopen on Friday, November 25 for daily operations.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.