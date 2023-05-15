SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls Historical Park is, as the name says, a gathering space for local history. This summer, local music will come together there, too.
South Glens Falls’ annual Concerts in the Park series kicks off again starting this July. Concerts are free, with help from the South Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Every concert is set for a Saturday. This summer’s lineup includes:
- Broken Spurs Band
- July 1
- Marcabes
- July 8
- Noise of Summer – acapella
- July 15
- Just Looking Band
- July 22
- Rustic Spirit
- July 29
- Super Mega Ultra
- Aug. 5
- Harmonic Duo
- Aug. 12
- Heard
- Aug 19
Each concert runs from 5-7 p.m. Food vendors are being sought to serve alongside the music. Those interested in vending can reach out to event sponsor John “JD” Donahue at (518) 744-4143, or jdaries411@yahoo.com.
South Glens Falls Historical Park is located along the Hudson River at the western terminus of 1st Street and River Street. The park is connected to the Betar Bikeway.