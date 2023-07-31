ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Police in Oneonta are asking for the public’s help in catching a pair of shoplifters from the Oneonta Wal-Mart.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately noon, on Thursday, July 27. The two shoplifters — a male and a female — selected merchandise throughout the store and removed packaging from some of the items. They then walked through a closed register aisle before exiting the store.

Police say the pair were seen leaving the store in a dark-colored sedan with New York State license plates. According to police, the two stole approximately $1,100 worth of merchandise from the store.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident in question, you are asked to call the New York State Police, Troop C at 607-561-7400. You are also asked to reference Case number 11539096.