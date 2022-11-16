WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — US. Rep. Elise Stefanik has once again been elected chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-ranking position in the GOP.

Stefanik won another two-year term representing New York’s 21st District earlier this month. She became conference chair in May 2021, replacing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

“I am honored to earn the overwhelming support of the House Republican Conference to continue serving as our Republican Conference Chair in the 118th Congress.