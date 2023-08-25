It’s that time of year in the city of Plattsburgh. With classes at SUNY Plattsburgh set to begin Monday, students have begun moving onto campus

Move-in day usually means hundreds of parents on campus helping their first-year students get settled into their dorm rooms.

Elizabeth Fernandez said she’s a proud parent, with her first child getting ready to start college.

“It’s a beautiful campus,” shg said. “Looks very safe. a

As families scrabbled around campus, Phi Alpha Theta, an honor’s society for history students and professors, welcomed them with refreshments. Members Alex Miller and Redia Espada said they arrived on campus a day early to meet the early arrivals.

“We chose to do a little lemonade stand to fundraise, but also just give out free lemonade to all the freshman on campus to kind of welcome them and help them out around campus and let them know it’s going to be ok.”

Returning students mean increased foot traffic for restaurants and other businesses in Plattsburgh. Katie Clukey and Jenilee Gillespie are waitresses At Michigan’s Plus. “We get extra business, especially weekends, line out the door, and we’re fast. You’re in and out to eat. We love it.

“We can definitely tell when they’re gone. We miss them incredibly.

For most of the students, the weekend will be spent unpacking and settling in before the real fun beings on Monday’s first day of class.