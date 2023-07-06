Plattsburgh, NY – The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket worth over $18,000 was sold on Wednesday to a lucky Clinton County player.

The ticket was sold for the July 5, Take 5 Midday drawing.

This New York Lottery game allows customers to choose five numbers from a field of one to thirty-nine, and numbers are drawn daily on television at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The individual who purchased the ticket with the winning numbers, 02-13-19-26-37, has one year to claim their prize money.

New York Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs on Cornelia Street.