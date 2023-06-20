GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Take a Bite food festival kicks off Wednesday, July 5, in downtown Glens Falls.

The downtown tradition is a chance for local restaurants to offer the festival-goers small tastes of their fare, for $1 to $5. The festival, which runs through August 9, will close downtown Glen Street from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday .

Live music lined up to play each week includes:

  • July 5
    • On Tap (Glen Street)
    • Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)
  • July 12
    • Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)
  • July 19
    • Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)
    • Phil Camp (Ridge Street)
  • July 26
    • On Tap (Glen Street)
    • Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)
  • Aug. 2
    • On Tap (Glen Street)
    • Mark Rabin (Ridge Street
  • Aug. 9
    • The Spot (Glen Street)
    • Brian Fitzgerald (Ridge Street)

A full list of participating restaurants has yet to be released, as applications are still open. Businesses that want to get cooking at Take a Bite can sign up through the Glens Falls Collaborative until June 30.