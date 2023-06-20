GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Take a Bite food festival kicks off Wednesday, July 5, in downtown Glens Falls.
The downtown tradition is a chance for local restaurants to offer the festival-goers small tastes of their fare, for $1 to $5. The festival, which runs through August 9, will close downtown Glen Street from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday .
Live music lined up to play each week includes:
- July 5
- On Tap (Glen Street)
- Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)
- July 12
- Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)
- July 19
- Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)
- Phil Camp (Ridge Street)
- July 26
- On Tap (Glen Street)
- Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)
- Aug. 2
- On Tap (Glen Street)
- Mark Rabin (Ridge Street
- Aug. 9
- The Spot (Glen Street)
- Brian Fitzgerald (Ridge Street)
A full list of participating restaurants has yet to be released, as applications are still open. Businesses that want to get cooking at Take a Bite can sign up through the Glens Falls Collaborative until June 30.