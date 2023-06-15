SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the countdown to the New York State Fair is getting closer, the New York State DOT is partnering with Amtrak to get more visitors from across the state to attend this years fair!

Tickets are now available for fair visitors to be able to take the train and skip tolls, traffic and parking fees, which will make daily stops at the State fair.

The train service will start Wednesday, August 23, with five trains making daily stops at the Fair throughout its 13-day duration, continuing through Monday, September 4.

Tickets can be purchased on Amtrak’s website, by their mobile app and at station ticket counters, or by calling 1-800-usa-rail. The Amtrak station code for the New York State Fair is NYF.

“The Great New York State Fair is one of the must-see events of summertime in New York State and taking the train to get there only adds to the fun,” Governor Hochul said. “We are so pleased that Amtrak will once again offer direct train service to the Fair, allowing travelers to save on gas, minimize traffic and help protect the environment. I thank our partners at Amtrak for working with us to offer this convenient travel option for Fair goers.”

Customers can also spend less on their trip with Amtrak’s See NY and Save discount when booking online at least five days in advance of travel or via everyday discounts for kids, seniors, military groups and more.

“Riding the rails was already a great way to see and experience the grandness of New York State, but when you add in a stop at The Great New York State Fair the journey becomes truly remarkable. The State Department of Transportation continues to invest in passenger rail because it is safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of this service and have the time of their lives at the summer tradition that is the Great New York State Fair.”

Visitors can ride the Empire Service and Maple Leaf (Trains 63 and 64) trains, which will make daily stops at the State Fair (in between stops at Rochester and Syracuse stations).

The Amtrak stop at The Fair is in the rear of the fairgrounds, adjacent to the Suburban Park concert area.

Train service to the Fair includes:

Maple Leaf Train 63 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 7:16 am and arrives at the Fair at 1:09 p.m.

at 7:16 am and arrives at the Fair at 1:09 p.m. Maple Leaf Train 64 – Departs Toronto at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 2:26 p.m.

at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 2:26 p.m. Empire Service Train 281 – Departs New York at 10:21 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 4:17 p.m.

at 10:21 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 4:17 p.m. Empire Service Train 283 – Departs New York at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at the Fair at 7:06 p.m.

at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at the Fair at 7:06 p.m. Empire Service Train 284 – Departs Niagara Falls at 6:27 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 9:21 a.m.

“We are grateful to Amtrak and NYSDOT for continuing to offer New Yorkers and Canadians this convenient option to ride to and from The Great New York State Fair in style, air conditioning, and comfort. We hear from fairgoers every year who have made the ride part of their Fair tradition, and yet, these accommodations are still a ‘hidden gem’ to so many people,” said New York State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey. “We hope that more fairgoers will consider train travel as an option to visit The Fair – especially those who live in New York City, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Toronto, and other cities along the route. We invite everyone to come experience the fun, food, and farming that has made the The Fair and Central New York such a great summer destination!”