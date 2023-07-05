Ticonderoga, NY – A July 4th celebration for many in the region turned into fear for people in Ticonderoga as a Fourth of July fire broke-out minutes before the parade was set to begin.

Around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, individuals in Ticonderoga were excited for their annual parade to begin.

Fire trucks were seen rushing to 11 Montcalm Ave just a few minutes later, where a fire had broken out on the roof.

“It was an extremely quick response. A majority of the fire departments that were there were lined up at the parade up at the town highway, so they were like a mile away,” said Essex County Director of Emergency Services Matthew Watts.

The quick response time meant fire crews were able to save the building from being completely destroyed, and the fire could’ve impacted many more businesses if the departments were not already in Ticonderoga.

“The potential was definitely there to be catastrophic. There were three or four buildings that were attached to that one building on one side, and on the other side there was a small alleyway, probably twelve feet or so, and then you’ve got a whole other block of buildings,” said Watts.

Crews were not able to finish up at the site until around 4:30 p.m., causing the cancellation of the parade.

The building houses multiple businesses offices including JP Waste Management, the Sun Community Newspaper, and Pride of Ticonderoga.

The Pride of Ticonderoga Executive Director, Nicole Justice Green, said people in the community were disappointed the parade had to be canceled, but were happy more damage wasn’t caused.

“I really appreciate everyone’s understanding and sticking with us because we went on to have a lovely firework display. I just want to thank the tourists and the people who stuck with us throughout the whole day,” said Green.

Green said despite the devastating damage to the roof, Pride of Ticonderoga is well equipped to move quickly and repair the building so the businesses can move back in with the outpouring of community support.

“So many landlords have reached out to us to offer not just pride space, but our tenants and that just means the world, and it really speaks to that strong community bond that we really have here in Ticonderoga,” said Green.

Green said they’re unsure of a timeline right now for when the building will reopen, but they are working with other partners to find temporary office space for JP Waste and the Sun.

Downtown business owners said off-camera they have reached out to those businesses to offer their support and are extremely grateful to the first responders who made sure no other buildings were damaged from the fire.