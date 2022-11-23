WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls. Both members of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 Union on Luzerne Road, they were preparing a Thanksgiving gathering when something sparked a leaky propane tank, causing the explosion.

According to Glens Falls spokesperson Tim Drawbridge, the call reporting the explosion came in at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday. When entering a storage container to move tables out of a storage unit, two employees smelled propane. At least two containers were stored in the unit. Both individuals had entered the unit once to remove a table, and then a second time when the explosion then occurred.

The trigger for the explosion is not yet known. It was discovered while extinguishing the fire that there were two grills located inside the storage unit, and both included 20 pound propane tanks. Both tanks were removed from the storage unit, and both were deemed safe.

The victims, ages 36 and 55, are alert and talking. The two, both men, were flown by helicopter to Burlington Medical Center in Vermont for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.