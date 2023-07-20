Update: The Sisters of Mercy has confirmed Sister Joanne Deck, of Webster, died from her injuries Wednesday after being involved in a car accident on July 16, according to Nexstar’s WROC.

Sister Joanne was 75 years old and was with the Sister of Mercy for 57 years.

Original Story — (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A nun was killed and several others are in critical condition after a weekend accident in North East.

Calls came in shortly before 10 a.m. on July 16 for an accident at the corner of Gay and East Lake Roads in North East Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an SUV stopped at the intersection before proceeding through the intersection when they were struck by a pickup truck traveling west on Lake Road.

The front of the pickup truck hit the driver’s side of the SUV, causing it to roll over and come to a final rest on its wheels in a grassy area.

Arlene Semesky, 79, of Webster, New York, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Joanne Deck, was life-flighted to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The other two passengers in the SUV and two minor passengers in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene. PSP continues to investigate.

The Diocese of Rochester released the following statement:

“The Diocese of Rochester unites in prayer with the Sisters of Mercy community following a serious automobile accident on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania, which claimed the life of Sister Arlene Semesky, RSM, and injured three other Sisters of Mercy, as well as passengers in another vehicle. As a family of faith, we ask Mary, Our dearest Mother of Mercy, to intercede before the Lord for Sister Arlene Semesky, RSM, that she be granted eternal rest and peace, and that Our Mother Mary intercede on behalf of the other Sisters of Mercy, and the passengers who also were injured in the accident, asking her Son Jesus, the Divine Physician, to bring them healing.”