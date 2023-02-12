As New York State Police continue to investigate Saturday’s deadly fire in Saranac, troopers have released the names of the three people killed.

One of the victims was just two years old. They were Katelynn Damour, 23, of Chateaugay; Robert Velie, 21, of Saranac and Diesel Cook, 2, of Peru.

The fire started at a home on Strackville Road just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the three became trapped when the home went up in flames. They died before first responders could reach them.

Investigators don’t believe the fire was suspicious. Eight different fire departments and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department helped troopers at the scene.