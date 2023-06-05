Areas of New York State, including the Adirondacks region, are expected to reach pollution levels over an Air Quality Index value of 100, according to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Air Quality Index is a scale used to understand the impact of air pollutants on human health. With a value over 100, the NYS Department of Health advises individuals to stay inside to avoid short-term health effects such as shortness of breath, and irritation to the nose, throat, and eyes.

New Yorkers are advised to minimize outdoor and strenuous activities, according to the NYS Department of Enviornmental Conservation.

The advisory will begin at midnight and be in effect until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

For more information on the Air Quality Health Advisory, visit the NYS Department of Enviornmental Conservation Air Quality Index website.