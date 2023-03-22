PLATTSBURGH, NY – Open AI launched ChatGPT in November and it’s already drastically changed the way students learn and educators teach. Some see it as a form of possible academic dishonesty.

“Very creative, very useful program,” said Dr. John Chambers of SUNY Plattsburgh.

“I kind of think it sounds robotic and generic,” said Dr. John McMahon of SUNY Plattsburgh.

GhatGPT has the ability to understand and produce human-like responses to text-based questions by using a form of artificial intelligence called deep learning.

Professors are split on whether it should be used at institutions of higher learning.

SUNY Plattsburgh lecturer Dr. Chambers is open to students using it for simple academic questions, but he doesn’t think it’s ready for large scaled answers.

“ChatGPT could find quick answers for you. There’s this fear that students are going to use ChatGPT for their essay questions but it’s not quite there yet to draft an entire book,” said Dr. Chambers.

Concerns about academic dishonesty has another SUNY Plattsburgh professor restricting his students from using ChatGPT.

“I would rather hear and read a student’s thoughts and analysis in their own writing voice than the perfectly, grammatically correct (version) according to ChatGPT’s sentence,” said Dr. McMahon.

Now some have used ChatGPT beyond the classroom. “I have given it a fair amount of experimentation. I have used it to generate cover letters for myself and for different job materials even,” said Regen Levitte.

While ChatGPT has become popular on college campuses, some students at SUNY Plattsburgh have not bought into the platform.

“Personally, I haven’t been interested in using it. I like to use my own work. I feel like it’s more beneficial if you’re doing the work yourself,” said Jason Lynch, a SUNY Plattsburgh student.

“I haven’t, but more so because I haven’t heard of it before rather than being against it,” said Kai Hemingway, a junior student at SUNY Plattsburgh.

However, both students I spoke with are open to the possibility of Chat GPT becoming a normal educational tool.

“If it’s used as a resource to help teachers, I feel like that is a good reason to use it,” said Hemingway.

“As technology begins to grow and ai begins to develop more, teachers and professors could probably see that and use it as a resource to help students,” said Lynch.

It may be time for educational institutions to navigate this new norm while keeping some forms of original academic elements present.

“We can embrace it and learn to use it to our benefit,” said Dr. Chambers.

“I think we are better off as educators learning how to use it or to design assignments to discourage using it or to teach students to use it in an effective and professional manner,” said Levitte.