BENNINGTON, N.Y. (News10)- A historic ceremony in Bennington that suffered damage to 200 headstones in October has once again been struck by vandals.

This time, police say they have identified the suspects, and Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, Jr is offering them a chance for restorative justice by helping cleanup and repair the gravesites.

Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, Jr. said the vandals used a pole to push over the headstones. “Knocking them over. You can see where they have landed on top of the grass,” he said.

In October, approximately 200 headstones were toppled over and vandalized. Many of the stones mark Bennington, Vermont’s oldest gravesites- some belonging to children and veterans going back to the Revolutionary War era.

Police began their investigation with the assistance of a small army of volunteers lead by a non-profit organization named the Vermont Old Cemetery Association,which helped make the delicate repairs.

But fast forward months later: 10 more headstones were knocked over Sunday afternoon. The alleged culprits were identified thanks to alert resident who called police, offering a detailed description. Two juveniles have since been interviewed by officers.

The unidentified kids are being offered a chance to try to make things right. They and their parents are invited to join in during a May 27 clean-up day at the cemetery, an event that was scheduled after the vandalism that occurred in the fall.

“That should send a message,” he added. “We are not trying to put everyone into the court system and have everyone have a record. We want people to be held accountable for their actions. We are lacking that.”

If you are interested in supporting the Morgan Street Cemetery and the people who are leading the effort to repair the headstones on Saturday May 27, email Bennington Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak at jspivak@benningtonvt.org or call: 802-445-1335.