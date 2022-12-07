Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer.

During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young people were hit. A 12-year-old, 16-year-old, and 20-year old were all struck. They are expected to recover.

Keonna Junious is the mother of the 12-year-old girl struck Monday night. She provided the above video, and said it was recorded on the phone of the 20-year-old who was shot as well.

Community members can be seen standing around with balloons, in prayer, remembering the life of 17-year-old Jeremiah Baker who lost his life in June.